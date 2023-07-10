(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska man faces 15 years in federal prison in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 37-year-old Kyle G. Ashmore was sentenced Thursday to a 180-month term for charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Ashmore was found guilty of the drug charges following a two-day trial last November, and found guilty of the gun charges following a similar trial in February.
Court documents indicate a Council Bluffs police officer found Ashmore in a motel parking lot in the early morning hours of August 6th, 2022. The officer reportedly saw a baggie of marijuana in plain view. Officers also found a loaded .40 caliber hand gun, a box of ammunition, LSD, fentanyl, cocaine, buprenorphine (byou-pren-OR-feen) and drug paraphernalia.
Ashmore must serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Council Bluffs Police, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and the Department of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.