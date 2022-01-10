(Omaha) -- A recent study at an area medical center reveals malnutrition leads to an increased risk of mortality from COVID-19.
Research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Allied Health Professionals looked into patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and found a connection between malnutrition and increased COVID-19 mortality. Jana Ponce, assistant professor of medical nutrition education, says good nutrition is known to help maintain good lung function, sparking the college's recent study and potential connections to COVID-19. Ponce says the research indicates alarming numbers increasing the risk of mortality and the risk of being mechanically ventilated.
"There risk of death increased by 2.5 times, and further risk of mechanical ventilation increased by 5.7 times, and those are really striking numbers," Ponce said. "If we provided care or more focused attention to these patients nutritionally, then things like this could be prevented."
Ponce added that nearly one-third of patients who aren't malnourished when admitted to the hospital could become so during their admission.
Ponce laid out a few ways to avoid malnutrition when someone has fallen ill.
"What we always recommend is if you don't have a great appetite and you do feel ill, try to add things that are more calorie dense," Ponce explained. "If you're normally drinking skim milk, maybe switch to whole, or add some whole fat yogurt to some fruit. Continue to try to eat things that really have a good impact on your nutrition, but also contain the calories and protein that are needed to support your immune function."
If nutrition isn't a strong suit for someone, Ponce recommends speaking with a registered dietitian, which she says can often be found at your local clinic or hospital.
Ponce added that it is difficult to speculate how malnutrition will affect COVID-19 mortality moving forward but hopes the data can help establish new hospital policies and patient access to dietitians.
"To speculate what mortality or mechanical ventilation would be, I can't be so sure," Ponce stated. "I think there will still be patients that become malnourished during hospitalizations, but I'm really hoping this research will bring a light to many providers around the country, and hopefully around the world how important nutrition is to these critically ill patients or in hospitalized patients all together."
Ponce says the study will be submitted this month to the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition and presented at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition annual conference in March. Ponce made her comments in a recent interview on the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview with Jana Ponce with the webstory at kmaland.com or on our "Morning Show" page.