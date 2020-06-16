(Lincoln) — A large portion of Nebraska will move to the next phase of reopening Monday.
With the exception of Hall, Merrick, Dakota and Hamilton counties, the state will move into phase three of reopening with looser restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19. Governor Pete Ricketts says bars and restaurants will now be allowed to open at full occupancy and food can be consumed while sitting at a bar.
"Bars and restaurants, bottle clubs, gentlemen's clubs and so forth will remain open for dine-in," said Ricketts. "Patrons will be required to be seated at tables while on premises, unless they are getting up to place an order, use the restroom or -- one of the new things in this phase is we're going to allow games; arcade games, pool, darts and that kind of stuff will be allowed now under the DHM. However, you still will have to have a seat in the dining room, still have to have a seat to go to to play those games."
Nebraska will also increase the allowable amount of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings.
"Indoor gatherings are now going up to 50 percent of rated occupancy," said Ricketts. "It was at 25 percent and now will be going to 50 percent, up to a maximum of 10,000 people -- which it was 3,000 before. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy, those were at 50 percent and now going up to 75 percent, not to exceed 10,000."
Salons, barbers, massage therapy and tattoo parlors are allowed to stay open at 75 percent capacity. Patrons and employees must still wear masks, but masks can be removed if a patron is receiving a service on their face. Ricketts says other summer staples will still be prohibited for now.
"Still prohibited will be parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances, beer gardens and so forth, throughout phase three those will still remain," said Ricketts. "Parades where the patrons remain in their vehicles and the public does not line up along the streets will continue to be allowed. Dancing at events is permissible, if the individuals remain at their tables and seats and keep social distancing between groups."
Ricketts says wedding venues can also allow some group dancing away from tables.
"The distinction we are making here is that if you go to a wedding, generally there is a guest list and you know who people are," said Ricketts. "That's different from a street dance, where anybody can show up and you may have mixing of large groups of people that are not easily traceable afterwards. At a wedding, we expect that contact tracers -- should there be someone that tests positive -- will be able to get a guest list and do contact tracing more easily than at a street dance. That's why we're allowing dancing at a wedding venue versus at a street dance where we are not."
Additionally, Ricketts previewed phase four of the state’s reopening plan, which includes further relaxation of gathering sizes and changing all directed health measures to guidance only. Ricketts says phase four will be rolled out later this summer, depending on how phase three goes. He expects phase four to come near the end of July.