(Lincoln) — As hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise in the Midwest, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is urging personal responsibility.
Speaking during a news conference Thursday, Ricketts says the increasing number of cases — and subsequent hospitalizations — is straining the state’s hospital resources.
"We have reached another new record for hospitalizations," said Ricketts. "We're at nearly 700 people hospitalized here in the state of Nebraska. While it is true most people will be able to weather getting the virus, some people will be severely impacted. That's why they go to the hospital. It's important to slow the spread of the virus, so that we don't have our hospital system overwhelmed. Right now, we're sitting at about 26% of our hospital beds available, 28% of our ICU beds are available and 71% of our ventilators are available."
Gary Anthone is Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska. He says he speaks frequently with CEOs and doctors from the state’s hospitals. He says they are telling him the same thing.
"We cannot surge our way out of this pandemic by just finding ways to increase hospital beds or staffing," said Anthone. "It's critical, they say, that we prevent these hospitalizations so we just don't increase the capacity and take care of it that way, but we need to decrease the number of people that are being hospitalized."
In order to get cases under control, Anthone says state officials are urging Nebraskans to avoid the “Three C’s:” crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.
"Our behaviors now are critical to affect the spread of COVID-19, to not only protect your health, but the health of the community," said Anthone. "As Nebraskans, we need to band together to stop these cases from rising and therefore reducing the number of people coming into the hospitals."
Nebraska recently passed 78,000 total cases of COVID-19. Anthone says the recent spike in cases is preventable.
"The actions that we can take now can affect how we fare in the future," said Anthone. "We need to stop the number of cases rising daily and therefore the hospitalizations in the future. This will reflected in our history of Nebraska in how we respond as Nebraskans to his point in time in our history. Our behaviors do matter. Our choices matter. Maybe now -- and I know now -- more than ever."
Ricketts commended the state’s schools for their role in limiting the spread. He says they don’t believe that having kids in school has contributed to a significant increase in cases.
"The general consensus we have with our local public health departments are that kids are better off in school," said Ricketts. "Because it's a structured environment. Schools are doing a great jobs. Not only are teachers working double-time, essentially, to be able to teach in the classroom and teach remotely, but they are also making sure they put the structure in place for our young people to wear those masks in the classroom, space the classrooms out. They are really doing the same things that we talk about here every day."
Ricketts said he would not be making any changes to the state’s current directed health measures. He says his office will be looking at the regulations and possible changes could be coming in the next week.