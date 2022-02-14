(Alvo) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday.
The Patrol states at around 11:00 p.m. Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies were responding to a report of an assault at 23418 Alvo Road, near Alvo. Initial reports indicate an altercation between a father and son, in which the son, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Stratton, struck the father in the head. The father had left the residence and dialed 911.
Upon arrival at the scene, Cass County deputies made contact with Stratton, who was believed to be in the basement of the residence and armed. During negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton. A trooper who had arrived on scene moments earlier, heard gunshots, and entered the residence with deputies to perform life-saving measures. However, Stratton would succumb to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators also located a bow and arrow and long knife at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the entire incident.