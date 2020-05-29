(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials report a slight downturn in the amount of new unemployment claims last week.
The latest numbers from the Nebraska Department of Labor show just under 5,800 new unemployment claims were filed last week, which is down nearly 1% from the previous week. Labor Commissioner John Albin says the state continues to work with a large number of claims since mid-March.
"We had 59,528 continued weeks claims, which is down just slightly from the 60,757 that were claimed the week before," said Albin. "The current queue of claims that need to be worked is at 10,306."
In the last week, Nebraska paid out over $71.8 million in unemployment benefits. Albin says his office continues to look for fraudulent claims.
"Any time you see an increase in unemployment claims -- whether it's the Great Recession or the current one -- you also see an influx of scamsters, for lack of a better description, who try and hack into the system and get benefits to which they are not entitled," said Albin.
Nationwide, 2.1 million new jobless claims were made last week.