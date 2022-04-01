(Lincoln) -- The state of Nebraska has joined efforts in sending material support to Ukraine.
During a press conference Wednesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced his state would be joining efforts with Iowa in material support to Ukraine in their efforts against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ricketts says the state called on law enforcement agencies to gather several body vests and helmets no longer in use.
"We have units that are expired, so they're past their warranty and no longer useable by law enforcement because they're expired, but functionally they still work and will still provide protection," said Ricketts. "So we put out the call last week for law enforcement agencies to be able to provide and we worked together to be able to collect all that."
In total, Ricketts says the state shipped over four pallets of 550 pieces of equipment, including 321 body vests and 69 helmets, to Iowa, which Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced were loaded on a plane headed to Ukraine on Wednesday.
In addition, Ricketts says there are several other needs Ukrainians are desperate for and encourages Nebraskans to donate.
"First aid kits, other necessities of life, baby formula, all those things are in short supply with the war disrupting that," said Ricketts. "Obviously rails are impassible, roads, bridges, as we mentioned already with regards to attacks on the cities by Russian artillery's and missile fire, all that's making it difficult getting these necessities. The need is great and Nebraskans can participate by contributing to some of the non-profits out there that are working on that."
Ricketts also commended the spirit of Ukrainians who have stood firm in their over month-long war with Putin and denounced the Russian president for causing what he says is the worst refugee crisis in Europe in recent history.
"Putin has started what has become just the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," said Ricketts. "And obviously overturned the whole world peace that we've had since World War II with regard to that. Millions of people have been displaced and including four million people who have fled Ukraine."
Ricketts thanked the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Military Department, State Patrol, Department of Administrative Services, and various local law enforcement agencies for their roles in putting together the equipment.
A full list of the organizations listed by Ricketts to help donate is available below.
Direct Relief, Global Empowerment Mission, International Committee of the Red Cross, International Medical Corps, Jewish Federation of Omaha, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, Save the Children Federation, Send Relief Inc., The Jesuits, World Central Kitchen, Samaritan's Purse, Convoy of Hope, Feed My Starving Children, and Executive Travel.