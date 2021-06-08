(Nehawka) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that left one person dead in rural Cass County.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants at a residence at 9901 Adams Street, approximately five miles west of Nehawka. As deputies attempted to contact the subject, they heard a gunshot from inside the residence.
Upon entering the residence, authorities found a female with an apparent gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman passed away at the scene.
The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Nebraska State Patrol has been requested to investigate the incident, which will be conducted as an in-custody death investigation.