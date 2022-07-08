(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials say new technology is helping improve the safety of both law enforcement and the public.
Nebraska State Patrol officials and Governor Pete Ricketts celebrated the one-year anniversary of the patrol's drone program at a news conference earlier this week. Colonel John Bolduc is the patrol's superintendent. Bolduc says the patrol launched the program in June of last year, spearheaded by crash reconstruction experts in the field. He says the drones represents the ultimate in process improvements.
"We have 32 troopers across the state that are trained as drone pilots," said Bolduc, "and we're looking at adding more the rest of this year. We have 36 drones that are spread throughout the state, as well. This team, so far, has made 185 drone deployments. Most of those are deployed for crash reconstruction."
Bolduc says the drones are employed in crash investigations, including assisting in victim rescues, helping reduce secondary crashes, and ensuring law enforcement and first responders at the scene safely due their jobs. Among other attributes, Bolduc says the drones have reduced the amount of time troopers and other emergency personnel are on the roads following an accident.
"For every minute that they spend on that roadway," he said, "they are in danger from secondary crashes. So, time on scene is very important, and the drone technology has assisted us in reducing that time on scene, which makes it ultimately safer for everybody involved in that event."
Ricketts says the drones have been used in other situations, such as the devastating brush fires in southwest Nebraska earlier this spring.
"When we were fighting the 702 fire in southwest Nebraska," said Ricketts, "the FEMA person said because we were able to use these drones to help spot hot spots, and direct our Blackhawk Helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard to those locations, we were able to get to those fires faster. And, that FEMA person said that knocked about two days off the time it took to contain that fire."
In its first year, officials say drone operators have investigated 98 crashes, and have reduced the average road closure time for a crash investigation from two-and-a-half hours to less than an hour.