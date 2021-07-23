(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are welcoming home nearly 25 state troopers who were in Texas assisting with law enforcement activities near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Governor Pete Ricketts celebrated what he calls a "successful deployment" during a press conference Thursday. Ricketts says the troopers were sent at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety under an interstate agreement for emergency management assistance.
"This is something that we do on a regular basis as states request assistance," said Ricketts. "For example, we sent state troopers to North Dakota to assist with the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. This year, we sent troopers to Minnesota for the Derek Chauvin trial to assist with safety in Minnesota. National Guard went to D.C. in January to assist there as well."
The request from Texas was in response to an increase in encounters between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and people attempting to cross the border. Ricketts says there were more than 180,000 encounters recorded in May and even more in June.
"With the great influx of illegal immigrants coming across the border, it creates a security issue for the United States, as well as an immigration crisis," said Ricketts. "We have seen -- according to the news reports -- an increase in the number of people coming across that have convictions for things like sex crimes."
While in Texas, Nebraska troopers assisted in performing more than 500 traffic stops and 25 commercial vehicle inspections, resulting in the arrest of several people for narcotics and weapons possession. Ricketts says the situation at the southern border needs more federal attention.
"I think it also highlights that the Biden Administration really needs to take action along that border to be able to address what's happening down there," said Ricketts. "Because it's putting communities under stress and certainly endangering the public safety. It's a border security issue."
Colonel John Bolduc is superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. He says the mission was similar to other mutual aid requests the agency responds to.
"As we see within our own communities across Nebraska, when our law enforcement partners ask for help, other agencies respond," said Ricketts. "That's what our team did here. Hopefully, Nebraska is never in a situation where we need to make a similar request. But if we are, we know there will others willing and able to step up and help."
Nebraska has agreed to foot the initial bill for sending the extra law enforcement to Texas, estimated to be around $334,000. A statement from the governor and NSP says the state could possibly be reimbursed in the future.