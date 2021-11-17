(Glenwood) -- A Nebraska suspect was arrested in Mills County Wednesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Cook was arrested Wednesday after Deputies were tasked to locate Cook at 109 South Hazel Street in Glenwood. Authorities say upon arrival at the residence, deputies observed Cook in the residence, who hid and refused to exit. The Sheriff's Office canine was used to retrieve Cook from the residence, and he was placed under arrested on a full extradition warrant out of Nebraska.
The Glenwood Police Department assisted at the scene.