(Percival) -- A Nehawka, Nebraska man was killed following an accident in Fremont County Thursday morning.
Iowa State Patrol say a semi, driven by 38-year-old Margie Carola Castro of Houston, Texas was headed east on Highway 2 and preparing to turn left onto Interstate 29 when it collided with a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Andrew Charles Boardman of Nehawka, Nebraska.
Boardman was pronounced dead and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Castro was uninjured.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles.