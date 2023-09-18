(Red Oak) -- In one facet or another, the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel has been serving the Red Oak and surrounding communities for over a century, and despite a devastating fire earlier this month, that won't change any time soon.
In the early morning of September 1st, Brian and Dawn LeRette, the funeral home owners since 2001, got the call that no business owners want to hear...
"I received a phone call actually from Jeff Sebeniecher, whose a neighbor here, and he said that there was a lady pounding on his door that said there was smoking coming out of the funeral home and that was at 4:25 a.m. on September 1st," said Brian. "I rushed down here, and in fact, I left Dawn in bed and just left and came down here and there it was--I opened the garage doors and there was smoke rolling out. The (Red Oak) Fire Department was on scene minutes later."
Fire crews from six area fire departments were on the scene for over five hours, suppressing the blaze on the rear or east side of the building and assisting with salvage and overhaul operations. State and local fire investigators determined faulty wiring in the building's basement sparked the fire. Brian commended the efforts of the first responders.
"They executed things masterfully and all the departments worked well together," he emphasized. "Shenandoah was here, Red Oak, Stanton, Essex, Villisca, Elliott--they did their best to save what they could."
Particularly, Dawn says first responders were able to preserve filing cabinets containing documents dating back to 1914 and the hard drives from their office by placing heavy tarps over them. Dawn adds that they also have the necessary files and documentation to stay operational in their storage shed just south of the chapel during the transition period.
"We have a makeshift office in here and its working out fine, and we're right here on our property, so when people come to what they think is the funeral home, we have signs directing them this way so they can find us here in the shed," Dawn explained. "If they are uncomfortable about coming in, we have our phone number out there so they can call us and we'll come out. But it's working good, because all our deliveries are coming to the same spot but they just turn south instead of north into the parking lot and it works just fine."
As their insurance providers continue to assess whether or not they will need to relocate in town or rebuild, Brian says several local churches and area funeral homes have offered their sanctuaries for services and even office space. While they are in a different building, Brian adds they can still be reached at the same phone number and email. Dawn says the community support since the fire has been tremendous and began that morning as crews were still on-site.
"People started bringing us food and water for the firemen and for us and people kept bringing stuff and bringing stuff and I'm like 'whose that's for' and they say 'it's for you' and I'm like 'we're only two people,'" said Dawn. "But, it just kept coming and the people kept responding to our needs. We had people call and ask what we need and I'd say that I had no idea, but then people showed up and starting hauling stuff out, cleaning and reorganizing stuff for us, and bringing us tables. We even had someone bring us a podium for when people come and sign the register book for services."
While they've typically been on the giving end for people in their time of need, Brian adds they have greatly appreciated the support and friends who have been on-site assisting in the clean-up efforts nearly every day. But Brian says they won't be going anywhere anytime soon and are continuing to serve area families.
"We want people to know that we are still there--we're still going to serve your families," said Brian. "We've served them for many generations and we want to continue to do that."
Brian and Dawn can be reached at the funeral home at 712-623-2525, lerette@nblfuneralchapel.com, or on their website, nblfuneralchapel.com.