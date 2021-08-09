(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are attempting to navigate conflicting state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 – specifically in the area of masks.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School by a 3-to-0 vote approved the district’s COVID mitigation plans for the new school year. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the plans entail few changes from last school year’s policy, except in the area of face coverings. Current school district policy states masks will be made available to students and staff, but not required. However, Nelson says on Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released information stating the Centers for Disease Control requires face masks on school buses. This is contrary to regulations approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds prohibiting school districts and public health agencies from instituting mask mandates.
“My mind starts turning,” said Nelson. “There’s the CDC regulation, and the Iowa Department of Public Health is now endorsing this. And, we have Iowa Code that states this is not an acceptable practice.”
Nelson says Ahlers and Cooney, the district’s legal counsel, issued a statement indicating schools’ best course of action is to not mandate masks, in order not to violate Iowa code.
“They can’t guarantee that there wouldn’t be a consequence at some point at the federal level,” she said, “or at another level, or the state or regardless if we don’t follow CDC guidance. But, they believe it would be more in our best interests to share this is what is recommended, make them (masks) available, then move forward.”
Regardless of her personal feelings, Nelson says she won’t make a recommendation on masks that violates state laws or is contrary to the district’s legal counsel.
“Masks come up frequently in two forms,” said the superintendent. “One, why don’t we have a mandate, and two, please don’t make a mandate. And, the third one is it’s illegal to make a mandate – why are talking about this? So, there’s a wide range of beliefs on this. I believe that as a school system, we need to respect peoples’ individual choice at this time, and be cautious of what we do within Iowa code.”
Board member Kathy Langley recommended that the district’s policy include language from House File 847 – which restricts from instituting mask mandates. Langley and board members Jeff Hiser and Jean Fichter voted in favor of the district’s policy. Board member Adam Van Der Vliet abstained. The board also approved Nelson’s recommendations regarding projects for ESSER II and III funding previously provided through COVID relief packages approved in Congress and signed by President Biden.