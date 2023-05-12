(Essex) -- A well-known KMAland journalist will now oversee public relations efforts in Essex.
Officials with the city of Essex, the Essex School District and Essex Community Club announce the selection of Tess Nelson as its community development director. In her new role, Nelson plans to work to strengthen and expand economic and community programs and businesses, market the community and school, obtain grants for growth and development and serve as the community club's director. In a recent interview with KMA News, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says there's a great need for an individual to extol the community's virtues.
"We do a lot of great things in our schools," said Wells, "and, we are not good about getting the information out there. Same with our community--there's a lot of great things happening in Essex. We've seen what other districts have been able to do with that, with this type of position. We just want people to know in the region and the state what we're doing. Probably more importantly is looking at grants, and helping find and write grants for the programs we're trying to do."
A newspaper journalist since 2005, Nelson spent more than 10 years at the Valley News and Essex Independent, then served as general manager of the Red Oak Express and Glenwood Opinion-Tribune. Nelson's office will be located at Essex City Hall. Her tenure begins May 15th.