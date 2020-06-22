(Shenandoah) – Technology and health and safety guidelines are two of the major considerations in formulating the Shenandoah School District’s Return to Learn plan.
Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson reviewed key portions of the plan with the Shenandoah School Board at its regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Nelson and committees of district staff members have been working to address several contingencies for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year—which could be impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Nelson says one committee focused on academic rigors pertaining to online teaching and learning, and delivering a comprehensive model of instruction for students. Instructors were forced to teach most classes electronically after schools were closed in mid-March due to COVID-19.
“I think they did an excellent job under circumstances of finding out a week before spring break, thinking they had some time off,” said Nelson, “then they were coming back to teaching on line. I think they did a remarkable job, but we know that with training, support and more clearer expectations, we can deliver a stronger model for our students.”
Nelson says plans call for teachers to receive three days of training in July, in order to prepare for 1) compliance, and 2) using more technology the classroom on a daily basis.
“So, we don’t want to waste our efforts,” she said. “We want to go into this fall knowing that we’ll be teaching, and delivering instruction, and using some of the tools that we’re developing. And, if we have to transition to a point where we’re completely removed, we’ll be prepared to do that. And, it will be more natural to the students, because they will already have explored and used the tools.”
Student technology needs are another consideration. Nelson says the district is looking at purchasing up to 105 Chromebooks for lower-grade students at a cost of up to $30,000. Funding from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act will cover the costs. She says technology access is one of the biggest concerns.
“What do I mean by concern?” said Nelson. “To be specific, we have pockets of town that have very limited access to WiFi. We have some homes that have plenty of bandwidth until you get three or kids online at the same time, or additional adults.”
Possible options include opening school building earlier in the morning, or keeping them open later in the afternoon to allow for internet access, and relocating access points to different locations in the buildings, providing hot spots for internet coverage in parking lots, for example.
One moving target in the plan involves health and safety issues. Nelson says guidelines change frequently, and differ between agencies.
“The committee came up with recommendations that we felt we could work with in our school environment,” she said. “Things like hallway passageways being identified, when to wear a mask, or when you wouldn’t have to. We could use the lunchroom maybe at 50% capacity, depending on the extent of how COVID is affecting the community.”
Nelson also outlined four levels of response for the district, depending on the situation. We’ll explore those levels further in a future news story. In other business Monday, the board…
---approved the contracts of 25 instructors for the district’s Summer Learning, Credit Recovery and Intervention program now underway.
---approved the resignations of Amy Culberson as JK instructor and Trent Blackman as van driver.
---approved the purchase of lunchroom tables with Kriegler totaling more than $78,536.
---approved the final reading of graduation credit requirements.
---approved the first reading of options to diplomas for special education.
---appointed Aaron Burdorf as equity coordinator, and Gayle Allensworth and Tiffany Spiegel as alternate investigators.
---appointed Linda Laughlin, Kristie O’Rourke, Aaron Burdorf or Gayle Allensworth as level 1 investigators of allegations of child abuse by a staff member.
---appointed an out of district individual—either legal counsel or an AEA representative—as a level 2 investigator of allegations of child abuse by a staff member.