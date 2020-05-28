(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 couldn't stop the Shenandoah School District from honoring graduating seniors with today's technology.
Shenandoah High School's class of 2020 is saluted in a virtual graduation video. Produced by KMA's Ryan Matheny and Brent Barnett, the video is posted at kmaland.com Sunday at 2:30 p.m.--the scheduled time for the traditional commence exercises that were postponed due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson previewed the video on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"We were really excited to have our seniors come in," said Nelson, "and, actually, individually with their families, walk across the stage and receive their diploma. It was a wonderful experience to see that happen, and to see the joy on their families' faces. Linda Laughlin, our senior class sponsor, also spent a lot of time pulling it together. But, to be there and be part of it was just a tremendous experience."
Nelson says the video features all the pomp and circumstances of a traditional graduation ceremony.
"We have the music," she said. "We have the graduation speeches that are traditionally included. We have a presentation to a classmate that was lost. There's all of those elements that you would traditionally see at a graduation ceremony. They're just captured in video."
Nelson says not having the usual ceremony was tough for the high school's seniors and their families.
"There were some families that really struggled with the idea of having a virtual graduation, or smaller, individual graduation," said Nelson. "They really wanted the pomp and circumstances, and for the crowd to be there, and celebrate. I have to admit I empathized with how they were feeling, because I was missing that too. We had a meeting with the senior class parents about the limitations that we're facing, and that we want to have this video for the kids to make sure we have this graduation for them."
The superintendent says it's too early to tell what restrictions will be in place when the high school holds a live graduation ceremony July 19th. In addition, a special graduation parade takes place for the SHS seniors in downtown Shenandoah Sunday afternoon from 5-to-6 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" at kmaland.com.