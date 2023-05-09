(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials hope the district's school resource officer serves many roles--most notably as a safeguard against violence.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a 28-E agreement with the city for the SRO position. Shenandoah's City Council member ratified the agreement late last month. Under the agreement, school funds will cover the 40-hour-a-week contracted position. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the officer's main role is to improve security in the district's buildings.
"Predominately, they would be on campus throughout the day," said Nelson, "and interacting with students and staff. Different duties could come up during the day. They might be in some areas where there are large crowds. They could be in classrooms giving presentations. They could be used as a consultant, or a liaison between families and school staff. So, there's lots of different ways where they can interact during the day."
Nelson says the SRO will also work school events. Given the increase in school violence--including mass shooting incidents taking place across the country over the past two decades--Nelson was asked whether the SRO position is a sign of the times in education.
"I think society's changed a lot over the years," said Nelson. "We most certainly are seeing an uprise in violence in communities and public places. Schools are not exempt from the violence. I think as a public entity and as a school system, as we're looking at what can we do. We can't prevent all things. We can't stop all bad actions from occurring, but what preventative measures can we take? A school resource officer is just one preventative measure that the district is working on."
Nelson adds work continues on the school's security action plan following a two-day review of the district's safety measures late last year. Shenandoah was among the districts receiving $50,000 for the review under Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative--enacted after the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas last May.
"Those plans are not released to the public, because they are protected," she said, "because they're about our emergency operations. We have to be careful on how those are released. We are looking at ways we can manage visitors, and our emergency communications and our external access to the buildings, even how we access internal environments. We're looking at a number of different components and different areas of where we can tweak our plans, where we can make improvements. This is just one area that's very visible, and quite public, is to add an SRO."
Shenandoah Police is currently conducting a search for the SRO, whose tenure begins with the 2023-24 school year.