(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are noting substantial gains in the latest standardized test scores for kindergarten through 8th graders.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board heard a report on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress for K-through-8, and the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking scores for K-through-6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the scores indicated tremendous growth in math and English/Language Arts testing through the elementary and middle school grades.
"That includes in the English/Language Arts area, a 40-point growth in English/Language Arts in 4th grade," said Nelson. "That's quite nice. In 5th grade, it was a little bit more modest--it was 12 points. But, when you look at how our 4th graders grew 40, the 6th grade grew 36, when you start looking at that--and we'll post this on our website, so people can look at it in a little bit more in-depth--even in the grade levels where there were more modest gains in 5th and 8th grades, our 4th, 6th and 7th graders just knocked it out of the park."
Nelson attributes the improved test scores to several factors--including a post-COVID learning rebound.
"I really believe our teachers have appreciated a year with far less disruptions and interruptions from COVID," said Nelson. "That's given them the opportunity to have their students on a more regular basis, to not have so many kids in quarantine."
The superintendent also credits the district's instructors and curricula for the improvements.
"We have stronger curriculum," she said, "and most certainly, I would say our teachers have really taken the time with professional learning to look at the data, to look at strategies that may work, and focus in on areas where they need to put their energy."
Nelson says the FAST scores, which measure reading comprehension, also indicated signs of growth.
The complete scores are published here:
The full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson is posted here:
In other business Monday, the board...
---approved the contracts of Daniel Comstock as full-time custodian and driver, Diane Davis as part-time associate with para certification, Robert Hammers as bus driver, Sarah L. Martin as middle school mentor teacher, and Tonya Thompson as van driver, all for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignations of Andy Campbell as high school assistant track coach and Grant Staats as high school girls wrestling coach.
---approved the transfer of Heather Mather from JK-8 secretary to full-time food service worker
---approved the late resignations of Keegan Nelson-Whitslar as 6th grade Language Arts and Heather Weiss as high school counselor. Each must pay the district up to $1,000 in advertising costs for the openings.
---approved the 2023-24 wellness and athletic trainer agreements with Shenandoah Medical Center.
---approved the purchase of surveillance camera equipment from Meraki for $109,230.
---approved the security software purchase for 5 years at $42,500 per year.
---approved the Kidwell Access Control System purchase for $110,330.
---approved a diesel fuel proposal with RocStop for July 1st, 2023 to June 30th, 2024 for 10,000 gallons at $3.30 per gallon.
---approved the curriculum purchases of Experience Chemistry with Savvas for 3 years for $39,254.34, My Perspectives 9-12, British and American with Savvas for 6 years at $50,382.50, and AP Literature with MPS for $7,895.95.
---approved AirMedCare as a staff purchased benefit.