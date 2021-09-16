(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is among those hoping for a good turnout for tonight's school board candidates' forum.
Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah sponsor the forum taking place at 6:30 this evening at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. At least five candidates returned nomination papers to run for four spots on the board as of Wednesday. Four of the candidates seek three of the four-year terms open on the board: incumbents Jean Fichter and Adam Van Der Vliet and challengers Kristopher Anderzohn and Clint Wooten. Benne Rogers returned petitions to run for the two-year seat vacated by Darrin Bouray's resignation in June. Rogers was appointed to fill the spot on an interim basis in July. And, more candidates could return papers before today's 5 p.m. deadline. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she hopes residents attend the forum to hear from the candidates in the November 2nd elections.
"I think anytime you have the opportunity to hear from somebody running for public office," said Nelson, "it's really important to stop, listen and learn from them, and understand the perspectives and how they intend to lead. So, I think it's a really good opportunity to take advantage of, and go and hear from our candidates, and then, eventually go out and vote."
Nelson says it's also important for the candidates to learn about what goes into being a school board member.
"Sometimes, you don't get a lot of credit for all the work that you do," she said. "So, I think it's important for them to understand there's a lot of learning that is involved, there's a lot of reading that's involved, and understanding what the issues are. You have to be in tune with the community, and in tune with the school district. You definitely have to understand what's happening in the legislature."
She says good conduct is also important in a prospective board member.
"Having good conversations at the board table," said Nelson. "Good civil discourse is really important. You have to be good team member, be willing to work with others. But, the very most important thing you have to do in a day is to focus in on what's best for the students, and what's really important for our staff. If you can keep that in focus, then you can be a really good school board member."
The superintendent adds she's willing to talk with any school board candidate about the position. Tonight's event is the first in the series of candidate forums in Shenandoah. City council candidates square off in a forum Thursday, September 30th at 6:30 p.m., while mayoral candidates are featured October 14th at that same time. Both forums take place at the high school auditorium. Dr. Kerri Nelson made her comments earlier this week on KMA's "Morning Line" program.