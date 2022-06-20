(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent calls it "a touchy subject" for administrators--open enrollment.
Prior to adjournment last month, the Iowa Legislature approved a major change in the state's open enrollment laws. Under the change, the March 1 deadline for applications was eliminated, allow parents to shift their children to other school districts year 'round. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says eliminating the deadline makes it hard for schools to set enrollment numbers for a school year.
"Open enrollment dictates a little of the fund that goes back and forth between districts," said Nelson, "and, it gets difficult to plan and budget when you don't know how many students are coming. So, that's really the concern that most superintendents across the state have with this change."
On the other hand, Nelson says the change provides parents another option for students.
"It provides for some really nice choices for families," she said, "and allows them to make decisions about what works best for them. If that happens to be a change in the middle of the year, that's what the new law allows for. And, they wouldn't have to provide as much documentation to make that change mid-year."
Since enrollment numbers determine the amount of supplemental state aid each district receives, Nelson says superintendent says the change could have a financial impact on Shenandoah and other districts.
"Typically, we know in March what that impact's going to be," said Nelson. "With the way it's written now, there will be an impact throughout the year, because we'll have to pay partial-year payments when they leave to another district. So, it could have a financial affect.
"I think the thing that we need to keep in mind is let's have the best programs, let's have the best opportunities, and let's do everything we can to support our students and families, so they want to attend our district."
Lawmakers passed the bill after the proposed school scholarship measure stalled at the Statehouse. Endorsed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill entailed allocating state funding allowing qualified students to attend private institutions. Dr. Kerri Nelson made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.