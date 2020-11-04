Nemaha County Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|2396
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|911
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|74
|United States Senator
|Ben Sasse
|2482
|Chris Janicek
|517
|Gene Siadek
|204
|Write-In
|100
|United States Representative - District 3
|Adrian Smith
|2498
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|639
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|124
|County Commissioner - District 2
|Bryan Mellage
|983
|Nemaha County Surveyor - Elected or Appointed
|For election of surveyor
|1894
|Against election of surveyor
|1266
|State Legislature - District 1
|Julie Slama
|2686
|Janet Palmtag
|656
|Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
|Yes
|2225
|No
|660
|Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
|Yes
|2121
|No
|678
|Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
|Yes
|2117
|No
|689
|Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
|Yes
|2350
|No
|580
|Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
|Yes
|2162
|No
|674
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|2059
|Chad Aldrich
|763
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
|Neal Stenberg
|1452
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|1006
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 6
|Robbie L. Bohling
|590
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 7
|Mike L. Speece
|1771
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 9
|Jon Keithley
|515
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 4
|Amy Clark
|1569
|Constitutional Amendment 1
|For
|1941
|Against
|1221
|Constitutional Amendment 2
|For
|1731
|Against
|1335
|Initiative Measure 428
|For
|2465
|Against
|650
|Initiative Measure 429
|For
|2028
|Against
|1192
|Initiative Measure 430
|For
|2050
|Against
|1200
|Initiative Measure 431
|For
|2156
|Against
|1075
|School District 29 (Elect 3)
|Stephen C. Kennedy
|1815
|Bill Chapin
|1687
|James H. Paschal
|1462
|School District 23 (Elect 3)
|Blayne C. Behrends
|588
|Thomas Teten
|494
|Write-In
|155
|School District 70 (Elect 3)
|Crystal Dunekacke
|68
|Kyle Hilgenfeld
|65
|Michael Kanel
|60
|Leah M. Reyes
|57
|Grant Reynolds
|39
|School District RC56 (Elect 3)
|Dan Jones
|7
|Scott Hollens
|4
|June Bowers
|2
|School District 50 (Elect 3)
|Rebecca Plager
|9
|Laura Rademacher
|8
|Bob Hutt
|5
|Arline Beethe
|4
|School District 111 (Elect 5)
|Nick Schmitz
|4
|Jim Nemec
|2
|Lisa Chaney
|2
|Jeff Frields
|2
|Don Loseke
|2
|Auburn City Council - 1st Ward
|Thomas Clark
|291
|Benjamin T. Bohling
|131
|Auburn City Council - 2nd Ward
|Rick Janssen
|515
|Auburn City Council - 3rd Ward
|Jeffrey J. Jeanneret
|440
|Auburn Airport Authority (Elect 2)
|Cody Bradley
|1072
|Kendall R. Neiman
|993
|Peru Mayor
|Dave Pease
|132
|Peru City Council - West Ward
|Marty Peregoy
|33
|Write-In
|43
|Peru City Council - East Ward
|Write-In
|16
|Peru City Council At Large Referendum
|Yes
|113
|No
|42
|Brock Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Write-In
|34
|Brownville Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Terry Vice
|63
|Bailey Bindle
|56
|Johnson Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Travis Knippelmeyer
|123
|Neal D. Hahn
|105
|Irene Seeba
|90
|Lynn Lyon
|86
|Scott Pelican
|43
|Chris Armknecht
|12
|Julian Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Patrick J. Hodges
|20
|Ken Burgert
|19
|Nemaha Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Michael K. Hall
|54
|George C. Childers
|36
|JD Roberts
|29