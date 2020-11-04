Nemaha County Election Results

Nemaha County Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 2396
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 911
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 74
United States Senator
Ben Sasse 2482
Chris Janicek 517
Gene Siadek 204
Write-In 100
United States Representative - District 3
Adrian Smith 2498
Mark Elworth Jr. 639
Dustin C. Hobbs 124
County Commissioner - District 2
Bryan Mellage 983
Nemaha County Surveyor - Elected or Appointed
For election of surveyor 1894
Against election of surveyor 1266
State Legislature - District 1
Julie Slama 2686
Janet Palmtag 656
Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
Yes 2225
No 660
Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
Yes 2121
No 678
Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
Yes 2117
No 689
Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
Yes 2350
No 580
Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
Yes 2162
No 674
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
Kathy Boellstorff 2059
Chad Aldrich 763
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
Neal Stenberg 1452
Timothy R. Cerveny 1006
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 6
Robbie L. Bohling 590
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 7
Mike L. Speece 1771
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 9
Jon Keithley 515
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 4
Amy Clark 1569
Constitutional Amendment 1
For 1941
Against 1221
Constitutional Amendment 2
For 1731
Against 1335
Initiative Measure 428
For 2465
Against 650
Initiative Measure 429
For 2028
Against 1192
Initiative Measure 430
For 2050
Against 1200
Initiative Measure 431
For 2156
Against 1075
School District 29 (Elect 3)
Stephen C. Kennedy 1815
Bill Chapin 1687
James H. Paschal 1462
School District 23 (Elect 3)
Blayne C. Behrends 588
Thomas Teten 494
Write-In 155
School District 70 (Elect 3)
Crystal Dunekacke 68
Kyle Hilgenfeld 65
Michael Kanel 60
Leah M. Reyes 57
Grant Reynolds 39
School District RC56 (Elect 3)
Dan Jones 7
Scott Hollens 4
June Bowers 2
School District 50 (Elect 3)
Rebecca Plager 9
Laura Rademacher 8
Bob Hutt 5
Arline Beethe 4
School District 111 (Elect 5)
Nick Schmitz 4
Jim Nemec 2
Lisa Chaney 2
Jeff Frields 2
Don Loseke 2
Auburn City Council - 1st Ward
Thomas Clark 291
Benjamin T. Bohling 131
Auburn City Council - 2nd Ward
Rick Janssen 515
Auburn City Council - 3rd Ward
Jeffrey J. Jeanneret 440
Auburn Airport Authority (Elect 2)
Cody Bradley 1072
Kendall R. Neiman 993
Peru Mayor
Dave Pease 132
Peru City Council - West Ward
Marty Peregoy 33
Write-In 43
Peru City Council - East Ward
Write-In 16
Peru City Council At Large Referendum
Yes 113
No 42
Brock Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Write-In 34
Brownville Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Terry Vice 63
Bailey Bindle 56
Johnson Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Travis Knippelmeyer 123
Neal D. Hahn 105
Irene Seeba 90
Lynn Lyon 86
Scott Pelican 43
Chris Armknecht 12
Julian Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Patrick J. Hodges 20
Ken Burgert 19
Nemaha Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Michael K. Hall 54
George C. Childers 36
JD Roberts 29

