(Peru) -- A Nemaha County suspect faces a bevy of charges following an investigation into a shooting incident in Peru.
The Nebraska State Patrol says 58-year-old Guadalupe DeLaCruz has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 6th Street in Peru Saturday evening. Authorities say the patrol's investigation revealed that DeLaCruz entered 25-year-old Mark Dupre's property during a dispute between the two neighbors. The Patrol says during the altercation DeLaCruz discharged a handgun twice, striking Dupre once and missing another person. Dupre was taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln for non-life threating injuries and later released. The Patrol says children were also on the property at the time of the incident.
Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for DeLaCruz, who turned himself into Nemaha County authorities this (Friday) morning and is charged with first degree assault, attempted first degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, and carrying a concealed weapon.
DeLaCruz is currently being held in the Nemaha County Jail.