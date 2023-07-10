(Omaha) -- A Neola man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Omaha over the weekend.
The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to a crash around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and L Street. Authorities say 22-year-old Riley Denisse of Neola was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on L Street when he collided with a 2007 Harley Davidson driven by his brother -- 25-year-old Austin Denisse of La Vista.
Riley's motorcycle continued over the curb and flipped over a guardrail, sending him off the bike.
Riley was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Austin was taken for treatment of a fractured leg.