(Clarinda) – A former college athlete and American Ninja Warrior serves as the keynote speaker for this year’s Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.
Maggi Thorne will bring her message about never giving up to the event on February 6th at the Clarinda Country Club. Born and raised in San Diego, Thorne says she went from a rough upbringing to the top of the American Ninja Warrior circuit.
"I grew up in a low-income background," said Thorne. "My brothers were in and out of jail and were high school dropouts. I thought that was my trajectory too until a teacher in high school spoke up for me and said that I looked a little fast. Turns out, I was really good at turning left and jumping things. I became a California state champion in the hurdles, which got me recruited to Nebraska where I competed in a couple national championships for track. I eventually met someone who was my roommate who became one of the top females on American Ninja Warrior. That's how I got into it."
Thorne says she began motivational speaking as early as age 17. She says she uses her story to encourage others to chart their own path.
"Nothing set the stage for success for me," said Thorne. "You choose. You have opportunity, it's not just always opposition. It's what you make of it. You literally can be anything in life. I believe it. I've lived it, and I want to share that."
Whether it’s going through a physical challenge or the challenge of owning a business, Thorne says the message works.
"All of us are going to have obstacles," said Thorne. "All of us are going to have challenges and be rejected and defeated. That is our opportunity to become. What is that becoming for you? That's what we get to find out."
The event on February 6th begins with social time at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 with chicken alfredo or spaghetti and meatballs and the program at 7:30. The cost to attend is $20 per person and reservations are required by February 1st. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at (712) 542-2166. You can hear the full interview with Thorne below.