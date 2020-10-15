(Shenandoah) – The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association has provided an update of its recent activity. SCIA's annual meeting and ag banquet was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many traditional activities to take place at different times.
The newly elected 2020 SCIA Board members are Aaron O’Brian, Fareway manager, and Lance Cornelius, State Farm Insurance. Re-elected to the board are Matt Sells, CEO and President Shenandoah Medical Center and Shane McHenry, Manager Doug Meyer Chevrolet and Cory Scamman Green Plains General Manager. Officers are President Bill Ditmars, KMA Radio, Vice President John McBride, Bank Iowa and Treasurer Stephanie Osborn, Wilson Insurance. Other board members are John Finn, Pella Plant Manager, Dr. Kerri Nelson, Shenandoah School Superintendent, Terry Graham Fremont County Supervisor and Speck Hendrickson, Fremont County Representative. City liaisons are Mayor Dick Hunt and City Council members Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman. Bank liaisons are John McBride, Bank Iowa and Kurt Henstorf, First Heritage Bank. SCIA Ag Committee members are Tom Beavers, Nick Bosley, Craig Harris, Rusty Hunter, Rachel Johnson, Steve Lorimor, and Jake McGargill.
Ag Future of America Ag Scholarships were awarded to Devin Morelock of Farragut and Noah Jorgenson of Sidney. Noah is attending Central College majoring in Agricultural Business. Devin is studying at Iowa Western Community College with a major in Agribusiness Technology. Both received a $4,600 scholarship and will attend a virtual AFA conference later this fall.
Local AFA Scholarship contributors are Bank Iowa, First National Bank, James and Melonie Doyle, Dan and Deb Finlay, First Heritage Bank, Farm Credit Services of America, Green Plains Shenandoah, Green Plains Essex Elevator, Hackett Livingston Funeral, KMA Radio, Ed and StarAnn Kloberdanz, Steve and Kathy Lorimor, M & M Farms, , Sapp Brothers, Sorensen Auto, Pete & Dana Wenstrand, Shenandoah Medical Center, Doug Meyer Chevrolet, HyVee, RocStop Cenex, McIntyre Realty, Tri-Valley Bank, and Wilson Insurance.
Earlier this summer Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Board of Directors toured the Green Plains Optimal Aquafeed facility as part of their Annual Meeting which was held at the SCIA office due to the pandemic instead of the public meeting and ag banquet that was canceled in April.
SCIA originally scheduled a speaker to discuss at the annual meeting banquet, the formation of a 50/50 joint venture between Green Plains Inc. and Optimal Fish Food LLC. The new company Optimal Aquafeed, will produce high-quality aquaculture feeds utilizing proprietary techniques and high-protein feed ingredients. The joint venture brings together Green Plains’ production capabilities, commodity expertise, and back office knowledge and combines that with Optimal Fish Food’s intellectual property, industry expertise and customer relationships and does not require a material capital investment for success.
Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food believe there is significant room for nutritional improvements in aquaculture feeds through research and understanding today’s rapidly changing availability of ingredients, especially next generation high-protein feed ingredients being produced at Green Plains’ ethanol plant in Shenandoah. By incorporating high-quality agricultural products along with plant-based proteins, algae, and other single-cell protein ingredients, Optimal Aquafeed will be able to meet the unique and growing needs of aquaculture producers globally. Fish food trials are being conducted now to determine the best formula for growth at fish farms.
“Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and we have an opportunity to become a key supplier of high-quality protein aquafeed” said Todd Becker, Green Plains president and CEO. “This joint venture perfectly aligns with our strategy to invest in high-protein process technology, providing us a pathway to a significant, growing customer base. We have partnered with global leaders in aquaculture feed formulation that will bring higher realized values not only for the high-protein products we will produce, but will also service customers worldwide that are looking for alternatives to traditional fish meal based feeds. We believe this relationship will maximize the value of our products, further reducing the volatility of our earnings in the future, as well as accelerating our confidence to invest in the transformation of our current ethanol platform.”
“This new partnership will help change the relationship between ingredient suppliers, feed manufacturers, and fish producers to bring a new approach to transparency, quality, and fish performance within the industry.” said Bill Harris, a Principal of Optimal Fish Food. “The market is moving away from traditional fishmeal diets, and the development of new high-protein products from Green Plains will not only enhance feed conversion in many species of fish, but also allow aquaculture producers to better serve a growing market of consumers looking for products that are not widely available in the market today.”
Incorporating novel high-protein feed ingredients into Optimal Aquafeed’s complete feed products offering, provides growth and health benefits far beyond today’s protein feed levels. April 14 of this year Green Plains announced the successful startup of its high protein ingredient production facility and first shipment of the product from its biorefinery in Shenandoah. The first shipments were destined for premier ingredient processors and suppliers in the pet food industry. Most 2020 production of the high protein product averaging 51% protein was pre sold. Distillers grain averages 31% protein. The newly constructed MSC system at Shenandoah represents a $38 million investment. Shenandoah now has capacity to produce up to 50 thousand tons of high protein feed ingredients annually and has increased the annual corn oil production capacity at Shenandoah by 20%.
“We will continue to refine formulations for our aquaculture feed customers using Optimal Aquafeed’s world class aqua lab located next to our high protein production facility in order to provide our customers with innovative solutions to increase feed conversions and help them transition to products that do not increase acreage expansion globally,” added Becker.
Aquaculture is expected to supply approximately 62 percent, or 93 million tons of the world’s seafood supply by 2030, according to a study by the World Bank. To serve this growing industry, Optimal Aquafeed will match appropriate feed formulations to the unique needs of producers’ fish species, rearing systems, and locales. The ability to create high-quality, high-performance feeds in specialized formulations will be key to sustaining and expanding aquaculture’s tremendous global growth. For more information about Optimal Fish Food, visit www.optimalfishfood.com. Optimal Aquafeed has been donating fish from their trials after they reach optimal market size to fish fry fundraisers for local non-profits and causes.
Green Plains, Shenandoah is now a complete end to end biorefining campus with the capacity to process approximately 28 million bushels of corn annually, produce 82 million gallons of low carbon, closed loop biofuels, 50 thousand tons of high protein pet and aquaculture feed ingredients, 160 thousand tons of post MSC dried distillers’ grains, and 31 million pounds of corn oil, along with an onsite world class aquaculture laboratory and testing facility.