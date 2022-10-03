(Council Bluffs) -- Less than three months on the job, the new chief administrator with the Green Hills Area Education Agency is making the rounds at KMAland school districts.
Dr. Jason Plourde succeeded Dr. Lolli Haws as the agency's top administrator in July. A 28-year education veteran, Plourde previously served as the AEA's executive director of universal services and supports. Plourde tells KMA News one of his goals of his 100-day introductory plan was to meet with each superintendent in Area 15. While saying he's about 85% of the way there, Plourde says he's met some amazing educators.
"I've met with almost all the superintendents to talk about their schools," said Plourde, "and just have a few left over the next week or two. I've also had the opportunity to meet with many, many of our staff. I've been doing a tour of all of our offices across Green Hills--we have seven offices--and have visited with staff, and meeting with some of them one-on-one to just talk about the good things we're doing, and how we can get better with the services to our schools."
Plourde says certain themes have emerged in the conversations with school officials--such as the need to address students' mental health issues.
"Even thought we're in some sense past the pandemic," he said, "young people are still struggling with the need for mental health supports. They continue to talk about the need for additional funding, and concerns about appropriate funding, adequate funding, as well as just finding staff, all the way from administrators, to teachers and bus drivers, and so forth."
Though most southwest Iowa districts are in good shape this school year in terms of meeting staffing needs, Plourde says administrators are already looking ahead to next school year. He says the AEA is attempting to assist districts with staff retention and recruitment.
"Part of my job as chief is to meet with legislators, the board of educational examiners, the department of ed, and so forth," said Plourde. "to really just thing through how we can make Iowa a designation for teachers. It's a combination of things. Of course, having a good starting wage, just like any job out there. Also, a lot of flexibility with hiring. We're continuing to talk to them about hiring incentives, as well as various ways to help teachers get accredited."
Plourde says flexibility is the key to retention and recruitment, including offering incentives, helping instructors meet certain education requirements, and allowing districts to hire retired instructors without impacting IPERS benefits.