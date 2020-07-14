(Rock Port) -- Missouri voters falling under special conditions have a new absentee voting option for the 2020 elections only.
Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor tells KMA News a new law approved by the Missouri Legislature this past session allows voters contracting coronavirus, or falling under an at-risk category for COVID-19, are allowed to cast absentee ballots for the upcoming August 4th primary election, as well as for the November general election.
"At-risk voters are voters that are 65 years of age or older," said Taylor, "live in a long term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, have a chronic lung disease, or moderate to severe asthma, if they have a serious heart condition, or immune compromised system, if they have diabetes, or have a chronic kidney disease, and are undergoing dialysis, or have a liver disease."
Taylor says absentee voters meeting that criteria will not need their ballots to be notarized.
"They can vote in the safety of their home," she said. "They will not have to come to the courthouse or the polling location on Election Day, but that is only for those specific categories. That's for anyone 65 or older, or anyone with those health conditions."
Taylor says all other residents not falling under the special categories must follow regulations already in place for absentee voting.
"If they're just going to be absent on Election Day," said Taylor, "they don't fall in that over 65 category, and if they don't fall under any health condition, then, yes, they still have to have that ballot envelope notarized if they're going to mail that back to us. If they vote in person, we take care of that for them right here."
Missouri residents have until July 22nd to request an absentee ballot for the August primary. They can also vote in person at the Atchison County Clerk's Office Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-to-4:30 p.m. The clerk's office will also be open for absentee voting Saturday, August 1st from 8 a.m. to noon.