(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's fire truck fleet is whole again, now that a new truck has arrived.
Back in 2021, the Clarinda Fire Department ordered a new pumper truck to replace a unit that's 35 years old. After a long wait, the $506,000 vehicle finally arrived early last week. Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams tells KMA News the new truck is a major upgrade over the 1988 model.
"We needed something newer," said Williams. "We'd like to have one that's got quad cabs. In the wintertime, we can get guys in there out of the elements. When it's cold at a winter fire, we can get guys in there to do some rehab. We wanted a light tower--just some improvements with a newer truck that's more reliable."
Williams says supply issues caused the delay in the new truck's manufacture and delivery.
"With COVID, you know, at the time," said Williams, "there's been a supply chain issue with all fire stuff-- a lot of supply issues. The chassis was a big delay for us. That was the big thing to get started. It's just been a long process for us."
With a bigger chassis, more room for gear, a light tower and upgraded equipment, Williams says the truck is available for a variety of fire situations.
"We have a booster reel in the back that kind of helps with a simple trash fire," he said. "If we get into an attic or overhaul, tearing the ceilings out, and our guys get covered with insulation and everything, we have a way to wash ourselves out with a booster reel in the back."
While saying they're excited to have the new truck, the chief adds he hopes they don't have to use it right away.
"We don't want any calls," he said. "But, it's going to be good to get it in use, and see how well it works for us."
The chief says the new pumper completes the fire department's fleet, which includes a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle. Williams says the city plans to sell the old model to another fire department.