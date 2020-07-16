(Rock Port) -- A seventh case of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County.
Atchison County Health Department officials say the newest case is a woman in her 50's, and is linked to cases in another county outside of the region. The woman is isolating per guidelines. County health department officials have identified and notified all close contacts to the case.
Anyone with questions related to COVID-19 in Missouri should go to the state's coronavirus website, health. mo. gov or cdc.gov, or call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.