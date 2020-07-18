(Rock Port) -- A 10th case of COVID-19 has been reported in Atchison County.
According to the Atchison County Health Department, the latest case is a woman in her 50's, and is linked to positive cases in another county. She is currently isolating per guidelines.
Health department officials have identified and notified all close contacts to this case.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri can visit www.health.mo.gov, www.cdc.gov or call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.