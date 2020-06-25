(Glenwood) -- Mills County Public Health officials are reporting another coronavirus case.
The newest confirmed case in Mills County Thursday is an adult, 18-to-40 years old. Officials say the case was contracted through community spread. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says community spread remains an issue in his county.
"This has been a long disaster, this COVID-19, for people to endure," he said. "It's affected people's lives significantly from business to social, family, school, education. So, I think it's hard a significant impact on people. And, again, we don't want them to get lax on their mindful awareness of the threat of this virus still being out there."
While Governor Kim Reynolds has eased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, COVID-19 continues to spread in Mills County. Though the pandemic is in its fourth month, Hurst believes most residents are still practicing social distancing, and taking other precautions.
"I think there is a very strong collaboration going on," he said. "People being respectful of other people's space. The business sector has just been great. They're trying to get back to some level of normalcy, but they are very sensitive to protecting their own employees, as well as the public. So, I truly believe that for all in all, people are really trying to hold the course here, knowing that we haven't beat it yet."
The latest case brings Mills County's total to 32. Of that total, 25 have recovered.More information is available at the state's COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.