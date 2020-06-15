(Clarinda-Glenwood) -- At least three more COVID-19 cases are reported in two KMAland counties.
One of the three is in Page County. Page County Public Health says the county's newest case is an adult aged 18-to-40 years old. The latest case brings Page County's total to 17--15 of which have recovered.
Meanwhile, Mills County Public Health reports two more coronavirus cases. One is an adult, 18-to-40 years old, while the other is an adult between 41-to-60 years old. County officials say 21 of Mills County's 24 reported cases have recovered. In addition, 1,596 residents have been tested thus far.