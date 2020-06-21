(Sidney) -- Another confirmed coronavirus case is reported in Fremont County.
On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health identified one additional case, in an adult 18-to-40 years old. The new case brings the COVID-19 count in Fremont County to five. Fremont County Public Health Director Jamie Behrends says the virus continues to be active, despite a change in guidance, and a relaxation of some restrictions. She reminds residents to stay home when they're sick, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Behrends also advises to wear masks in instances where social distancing is difficult.