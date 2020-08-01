(KMAland) — Officials in Page and Fremont counties have identified new positive cases of COVID-19.
In Page County, Page County Public Health says it has identified three new cases, all in adults aged 41-60 years old. The additional cases push the county’s total to 75 cases, of which 44 have recovered.
In Fremont County, Fremont County Public Health has announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday. All three cases are adults between 18 and 40 years old. The new cases move the county’s total to 36 cases with 13 recovered.