(KMAland) — New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Page, Fremont and Mills counties.
Page County Public Health says two individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 years old have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases bring Page County’s total count to 33 cases, with 22 recovered.
Fremont County Monday confirmed one additional positive case to bring its total to 14 cases. Of the 14 cases, six have recovered and eight are still under investigation. There have been 502 negative COVID-19 tests in Fremont County.
In Mills County, health officials announced one additional positive case Tuesday to push the total number of cars to 59. Officials say 34 of the county’s cases have recovered. In total, 2,323 individuals have been tested and the county has a positive test rate of 2.6%.