(Undated) -- Four additional coronavirus cases are reported in three KMAland counties.
New COVID-19 cases were reported in Montgomery, Fremont and Mills counties Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County Public Health says its latest case is an older adult age 61-to-80. Officials say the individual contracted coronavirus through community spread in another state, where they have been told to isolate. Montgomery County now totals 17 cases, and two deaths. Of those, 11 have recovered, and four cases are being monitored by health officials. Nine-hundred 40 Montgomery County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
In Fremont County, the newest case is in an adult age 18-to-40. Coupled with two other cases reported earlier in the week, Fremont County now totals 12 coronavirus cases. Of those, six cases have recovered. A total of 478 Fremont County residents have been tested.
And, two more COVID-19 cases are identified in Mills County. Mills County Public Health says the latest cases are adults age 18-to-40. Both individuals contracted the virus through community spread. A total of 2,220 residents have been tested for coronavirus. With the newest cases, Mills County's total grows to 55--trailing only Pottawattamie, Shelby and Taylor counties with the highest totals in southwest Iowa. In an interview with KMA News earlier in the week, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says officials are dealing with two mindsets when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.
"We have a big part of our population that is really wanting to wear masks," said Lynes, "very mindful of that, wanting to contain it. There's another segment of the population that wants to get back to business as normal. It's no surprise. It's on the national media. People have very different mindsets about that."
With the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Mills County officials are urging residents to come together to prevent the spread. The public is urged to take every precaution to protect themselves, their families, their neighbors and community as a whole.