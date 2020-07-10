(Red Oak-Glenwood) -- Two KMAland counties are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
Montgomery County Public Health announced Thursday a new confirmed case in an adult 18-to-40 years old. The individual is currently in isolation. The newest case brings Montgomery County's COVID-19 total to 11--eight of which have recovered. Eight hundred-27 residents have been tested for the virus. In addition, Serology testing indicated three individuals are positive for antibodies.
Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Mills County, bringing that county's total to 46. One new case is 18-to-40 years old, while the other is 61-to-80. Officials say the cases were contracted through community spread. Thirty-four of the county's coronavirus cases have recovered.