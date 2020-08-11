(Undated) -- Two more KMAland counties reported increased coronavirus cases Monday.
Page County Public Health confirmed two additional cases--both aged zero to 17. The latest cases brings the county's total since March to 99. Of those, 76 have recovered. Speaking at the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the recent spike in cases has caused a large workload for her office.
"This weekend -- as a lot of you already know -- we did have a pretty good size mass exposure," said Erdman. "My staff and I made over 240 phone calls to talk with people who had to go into quarantine because of this. It started out with two positive cases and then (Monday) we found out two more came from this particular situation. We're keeping a close eye on it and hopefully we don't get anymore cases from it."
Erdman says compliance with quarantine orders has been "50-50."
"We do have a good amount of people who are very understanding and want to do the right thing and follow the guidance," said Erdman. "But then, we definitely have some difficult ones who aren't always the most pleasant with us. We just take it with a grain of salt."
Fremont County Public Health, meanwhile, reported an additional case in a middle aged adult age 41-to-60. Fremont County now has 42 confirmed cases--29 of which have recovered.