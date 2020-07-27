(KMAland) — New COVID-19 cases are reported in Page, Montgomery and Mills counties Monday.
Page County Public Health officials say they have identified one additional positive case in an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The individual is isolating at home. Page County has now reported 56 total cases, with 32 recovered.
Montgomery County reports two additional cases to bring its total to 38 cases. One of the new cases is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old and one is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. Montgomery County says 22 of the cases have recovered, while 14 remain under monitoring and two have died.
In Mills County, officials have reported four new cases, one each in the 0-17, 18-40, 41-60 and 61-80 age ranges. Mills County now has had 68 total positive cases with 37 recovered.