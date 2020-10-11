(Clarinda) -- More coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
Over the weekend, Page County Public Health announced 16 additional COVID-19 cases. Fourteen of the new cases were located at the state prison, bringing the facility's total case number to 53 since the original outbreak was reported two weeks ago.
Of the county's new cases, two were children age 0-to-17, while seven were adults 18-to-40. Another seven were in middle aged adults 41-to-60. Page County's total COVID cases are at 299--267 of which have recovered. A total of 3,114 tests have been administered in the county. Page County's 14-day positivity rate as of Saturday was 20.4%.