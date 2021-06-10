(Omaha) -- Nebraska State Patrol officials are shedding new light on an incident in Cass County, Nebraska earlier this week.
The patrol says deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve numerous arrest warrants at a rural residence at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. While attempting to make contact with the subject, officers heard an apparent gunshot coming from inside the residence. Deputies then heard a person call for help. Upon entering the residence, authorities found 39-year-old April Crowley with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite attempted lifesaving measures, the woman died at the scene.
Cass County authorities contacted the patrol to conduct an in-custody death investigation. Authorities say no deputies discharged a weapon at any point during the incident. The investigation into the incident continues.