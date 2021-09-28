(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring any potential impacts a recent executive order regarding COVID-19 could have for federal money coming into the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct in Davenport, the county's safety consultant. A recent executive order signed by President Biden requires all employers with more than 100 employees and all federal contractors to have a fully vaccinated staff or submit to regular COVID-19 testing. Shaffer says OSHA and employers are still awaiting the official guidelines from the government. While Page County employs less than 100 people, Shaffer says the county could still be bound by the vaccination and testing standard because they receive federal grant money.
"If OSHA goes out to your facility after 45-60 days, they have to ask you about your COVID plan," said Shaffer. "That's going to be mandatory. They're going to ask you if you're doing fit testing, do you have a COVID plans and things like that."
Shaffer says the county's former Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues had developed initial COVID response plans, but that the documents may need to be updated to meet the new standards. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is not in favor of any vaccine mandate.
"I don't really care what OSHA says or anybody says," said Holmes. "There's no way in the world I will ever vote to force anybody to get vaccinated; any employee, ever."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says that unvaccinated employees may still be able to submit to regular COVID-19 testing to satisfy federal requirements. Regardless of their personal feelings, Armstrong says the board must act in the best interest of the county.
"I guess it's all a matter of opinion, Jacob," said Armstrong. "We have our own views, but we also have to gather views of what's going to best for the county too. We've got to be careful on what we say and approach this. We've got to really wait until all the information is there before we make decisions."
Last week, the supervisors unanimously rejected a plan to backfill funds to provide a vaccine incentive program through the county's wellness committee.
"We're taught all through our life that at some point all of us have an authority," said Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris. "Sometimes the rules aren't fair. Sometimes the rules aren't to our liking, but in a society driven by the rules and layers of authority, you have to consider it. Sometimes in life, you have to play the game."
If the county is included under the executive order, Shaffer says they could risk losing all federal funding coming into the county, which could include the $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Holmes says the money does not change his mind.
"When you start saying if there's enough money involved, then we have to buckle, that's prostitution -- that's what that is," said Holmes. "That's putting it to that if there's enough money, then we give up individual liberty. This is crazy and somebody is going to stand up against some of this stuff. It starts small. I don't think we'll be the only ones."
Shaffer encouraged the supervisors to wait until the full guidelines come out at the federal level before making any decisions.