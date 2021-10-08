(Shenandoah)-- A new Halloween event for kids kicks off at Rapp Park in Shenandoah on Saturday, October 9.
Speaking on KMA's Morning Show Thursday (10-7), event organizer John Schwab says there needed to be something more for kids during Halloween in the area.
"We always wanted to do something around Halloween time for the kids," Schwab said. "Our seasonal employees, this year, got an idea together of having a trick-or-treat, eating food, and movie event out at Rapp Park. I told them it's a great idea, go with it. They got everything set up.
"Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, we're going to have trick-or-treating in the park just with the campers that are in the park. There's going to be some food. We've got a local barbecue team, Madwood BBQ, that's going to cook the hot dogs and stuff for us. We'll have a movie afterward. Hopefully, it will be a nice (and) safe event for everyone."
The event has already drawn more interest than Schwab anticipated.
"It's our first year doing it. There's been a lot of things that have popped up. The biggest thing would be, we only have 12 sites in the park," Schwab continued. "When we started advertising the event, we didn't expect it to be as big as it is. We've got probably over 100 kids that said they're interested or coming.
"With only 12 sites, the sites filled up really quickly is the bottom line. They were pretty much filled up by the end of last week. Our last ones got filled up at the beginning of this week. We would like to apologize to everyone who didn't get a site. Most people have been pretty understanding about it. Hopefully, it's something we can remedy in future years."
Some things to keep in mind if you are attending the event: Parking will be limited. So please try to carpool as much as possible. Due to the activities and number of children that'll be around, roads within the campground will be closed to vehicle traffic, the main road running through the park will be open.
For more information, contact John Schwab at 712-370-1157. You can hear the full interview with Schwab below.