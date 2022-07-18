(Hamburg) -- Harry Adams says he's realizing a lifelong ambition.
It's been over a month since the Hamburg City Council appointed Adams as the city's new mayor. Adams succeeded Cathy Crain, who resigned in May after serving 15 years as mayor in two different stints. A 1960 Hamburg High School graduate and a retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, Adams returned to Hamburg in the late 2010's after 50-plus years working in the computer and tech industry. Though flood recovery remains the community's focus, Adams says some things haven't changed since he left town in the early 1960's. Adams made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"What I see is a community that's very similar to what was here many years ago," said Adams. "There's still people here that are friendly, and want to help the community. We have a lot of fresh businesses that are starting. I see a lot of similarities, and still a change for the better.;"
Crain guided the community through two disastrous floods in a 10-year period. Adams admits following her as mayor is a challenge.
"Of course, she left a big pair of shoes to fill," he said. "She accomplished quite a lot through the city council and surrounding community. There are still some projects yet to be accomplished. There's still approximately $32 million worth of grant money that we will try to acquire through some 25-odd projects into the future. She had accomplished a lot, but there is still much to be done."
Adams. however, believes he has the experience and knowledge to guide the community through any future crises.
"Certainly, we don't intend to have another crisis similar to the flood," said Adams. "Nonetheless, I'm familiar to dealing with high-pressure situations, and trying to solicit help from the surrounding community."
Adams assumes the helm as several projects continue, including the final stages of construction of the Ditch 6 levee expansion southwest of Hamburg. Adams says work is also underway on the city's new water wells in that vicinity.
"One of those is on-line now," he said. "The second one is in the final stage of testing. Along that Ditch 6 area is also our wetlands project, where we intend to create wildlife habitat and some exercise areas, and some paths for bicycling and hiking."
Additionally, construction of a new 30-room hotel in the community is in its early stages. Hamburg also recently welcomed several new businesses to town. You can hear the full interview with Harry Adams here: