(Tabor) -- To recognize the town's contributions and support to the Underground Railroad, a new historical marker has been placed in Tabor.
The Tabor Historical Society has announced the replacement of an interpretive sign in Tabor Park. In 2008, the National Park service, in conjunction with the State Historical Society of Iowa, funded the installation of the sign next to an earlier marker installed by the Woman's Club of Tabor in 1910. Kathy Douglass, spokesperson for the Tabor Historical Society, joined the KMA Morning Show last week, and she says the 2008 sign had started to fade.
"So, Tabor Historical Society decided that it was worth having that particular sign replaced, it is a larger replica of the original that was placed by the National Park Service," Douglass said. "It is placed in the corner of the Tabor Park, beside where another marker was placed in 1910 by the Woman's Club of Tabor."
Also in Tabor, are the John Todd House and the Congregational Church which are both listed on the National Register of Historical Places. As of 2004, Douglass says the Todd House has been designated as a landmark in the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, and is one of four remaining in Iowa.
Douglass says the sign commemorates Tabor's contributions to the Underground Railroad.
"The new historical marker commemorates Tabor's participation of the Underground Railroad of the 1850s," Douglass said. "With John Todd, George Gaston, and Samuel Adams, the founders of Tabor, and as their leaders, Tabor citizens played a critical part in moving fugitive (and) escaping slaves."
Among other things, the new sign depicts the state of the town during John Brown's visit, a place Douglass says Brown viewed as a safe haven for his fight in "Bleeding Kansas."
"He used Tabor, mainly the park area, for training his men, and he brought a lot of wounded to Tabor for medical care," Douglass said. "Maria Gaston at one time wrote, that when the houses were full in Tabor, 'woodsheds were used as bedrooms, where the sick and the dying were taken care of, the barns would also be used for sleeping rooms.'"
For more information, or to schedule a visit to the Todd House, contact the Tabor Historical Society at 712-629-3164. You can hear the full interview with Douglass below.