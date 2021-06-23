(Creston) -- Two suspects face drug-related charges in Creston.
Creston Police say 28-year-old Adam Sabagh of 26-year-old Jaelin Morgado, both of Nutley, New Jersey, were arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Morgado faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests took place near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Taylor Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Both suspects were released from the Union County Jail--Sabagh on $1,000 bond, Morgado on $1,300 bond.