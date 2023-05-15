(Essex) -- A former KMAland newspaper journalist hopes to spread the word about happenings in Essex--but in a different way.
Late last week, the city of Essex, the Essex School District and Essex Community Club announce the selection of Tess Nelson as its community development director. A Farragut native, Nelson has served as general manager of the Red Oak Express and Glenwood Opinion Tribune since 2018. Prior to that, she was managing editor of the Valley News and Essex Independent for 13 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Nelson says the newly-created position was something she couldn't pass up.
"When this opportunity arose," said Nelson, "I knew that it was something that just kind of called my name. I wasn't planning on leaving the newspaper business, I wasn't planning on switching jobs, but for me, when a job like this pops up, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I just couldn't not apply for it."
As community development director, Nelson's job is to strengthen and expand economic and community programs and businesses, market the community and school, obtain grants for growth and improvements, as serve as Essex Community Club director. Nelson says she hopes to extol the good things happening in Essex.
"Being in the news business, we try to cover everything," she said. "We really do, but we just don't get there. This is one way that with my position, I can take care of the promoting and the press releases, and so forth, and send them to the local news media. Therefore, they have them and they don't have to make the extra time to actually do the prep work, themselves."
Nelson also hopes to market the community.
"When you're in a small town, you've got so many people wearing so many different hats, that it's hard to have just one person have the express time to do grants, or one person head up a committee to try to get some new development in. This way, they can rely on me to do that. This is what I'm going to do."
Nelson's office is located at Essex City Hall. You can hear the full interview with Tess Nelson here: