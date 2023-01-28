(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront.
Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
"Even though I came through the public school system and taught there, and all that," said Moore, "believe me, there's a place for the private school, and Iowa should support that place for the private school. One of my biggest concerns is that autonomy of that private school--that private school to have their own religious classes if they want to. To have their own methods and curriculum if they want to--as long as they're accredited. But--and this is coming from a politician--I don't trust government."
State Senator Tom Shipley was a no vote on his side of the chamber. Shipley says the bill proposed in this year's legislative session was different from previous versions rejected the past two assemblies.
"In three years, everybody and anybody could get that help with the private school," said Shipley. "I really have issues with paying if they're going to (West Des Moines) Dowling--I'll use them as an example, it's the best known there is. If they're sending their kids to Dowling, so be it. But now, they're going to get help doing that. Instead of them spending their money going to Dowling, we're paying for their ski trip. I'm not buying that. They've got the means, they can do it on their own."
The Nodaway Republican, however, says he voted in favor of amendments extending operational sharing incentives for school districts for another 10 years, and allowing districts to use categorical funding to address teachers' salaries and other needs. State Representative Devon Wood cited those amendments for supporting the ESA bill. Wood appeared along with Shipley and Moore at Clarinda's legislative briefing.
"I will tell you that those are two things that I heard repeatedly from my school employees and superintendents, administration down to the teacher level, that was in this bill," said Wood. "It was added through an amendment. I supported that amendment, and I'm not ashamed to say I supported rural schools continuing that."
Wood later added that she would be among the first lawmakers calling for any snags in ESAs to be addressed. Legislators were asked at Shenandoah's briefing whether they feared any retaliation from Reynolds for not supporting the bill.
"That's an easy thing for me--I don't care," said Moore. "I don't. I was looking for a job when I got this one, and I'll be looking for a job when I don't have this one. It's an easy thing for me. I don't work for the governor--I work for you guys."
Shipley added he doubts "very seriously" whether the governor will retaliate now that the issue is settled.