(Clarinda) -- New Link, a ministry of New Life Church Clarinda, is collecting donations of school supplies to help families in the community.
New Life Church Clarinda pastor Butch Patterson says the new event will have drop off locations that include two containers each at Bank Iowa and at Fareway in Clarinda. Patterson says the drop off period has already started and will continue through the distribution date in mid-August.
"The actual distribution event will be August 22nd, that's a Sunday," Patterson said. "It's going to be directly following our Sunday morning service. We're going to do an outdoor service over at the church at 422 W Orange Street in Clarinda."
During the distribution event following the 10 a.m. service, Patterson says there will be plenty of games and fun activities for families to participate in.
"There's going to be a slip n' slide, a bounce house, we're going to do food for anybody that comes, and there's going to be games for families out there too," Patterson said.
Patterson says several backpacks are set to be loaded up and given to families with supplies ranging between clothing, pens, and notebook paper.
"Right now we've got 48 backpacks that we're going to be filling and we have tons of brand new pairs of socks," Patterson said. "I think we've go some shoes available, (and) we've got a lot of different brand new clothing varying in sizes from kids sizes to adult sizes."
Patterson noted anything that can be found on a regular school supply list would also be welcomed at the drop off locations.
Leading up to the distribution date, Patterson says the church will also be holding presentations and games in the local parks to help promote the parks in the community.
"Kind of leading up to that, we're going to three different parks and doing a gospel presentation and doing food and games for kids and families," Patterson said. "That's going to be starting August 1st. The first one is going to be at City Park in Clarinda from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m."
For those wanting to find more information on how to donate, or the events leading up to the distribution, you can go to the New Life Church website.