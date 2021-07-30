Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.